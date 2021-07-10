Cancel
Electronics

Minimalist Mobile PC Monitors

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSetting up a professional workstation at home, the office and beyond just got a whole lot easier thanks to the AOC I1601P portable monitor that aims to deliver impressive capabilities in a compact, minimalist manner. The monitor features a 15.6-inch size that can be used in either portrait or landscape...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

#Mobile#Usb C
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Smart Multimedia Glasses

When worn, Rokid Air augmented reality glasses provide a 120'' virtual screen for an immersive, multimedia experience of apps, games, movies and more. The hands-free all-in-one smart glasses also boast voice control and artificial intelligence features to support powerful and intuitive experiences with all sorts of media. The Rokid Air...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Gsou K20 2K HD Bluetooth web camera

The Gsou K20 is a new web camera equipped with Bluetooth connectivity allowing you to connect your earbuds or microphone directly to the camera without the need for extra cables. The 2K high definition web camera has launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 52 days remaining.
TechnologyTidbits

Monitor decision

I want to replace my ancient 24" HP monitor with a new one. It’s a secondary monitor to a large extent, my primary mac is a 27" iMac. The new monitor will be for the 2018 mini running catalina with capture one, final cut and other photo software, though I’m not as serious about them as I’d like to be (too many hobbies). I need a stand with full adjustability (height, tilt, swivel), though I could live without pivot. I’d also really like 4K and adobe RGB, but I can’t justify having it all (Seems to be $990 up.).
Computerskomando.com

How to calibrate your PC monitor to get the best picture possible

Home computers have come a long way since the early days. Processors are much faster and storage size is incredibly large in comparison. They have also come way down in price. You can now pick up a powerful desktop or laptop computer for a fraction of the cost that you would have paid for a lesser machine in the mid-1990s.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Razer looks past gaming with minimalist Opus X headphones

Razer is known for aggressively designed, gaming-friendly gear, but its new Opus X active noise cancelling (ANC), over-ear Bluetooth headphones appear to be aimed at least in part at mainstream consumers. The comparatively minimalist headphones offer an accessible price point and some desirable features. Sibling headphones: Opus X follows Opus.
ComputersBusiness Insider

How to set up dual monitors on your Windows PC or Mac computer

To set up dual monitors on your computer, you'll need to connect all your monitors with HDMI or VGA cables. Once you've connected the dual monitors to your computer, open your PC or Mac's "Displays" menu. You can set up your dual monitors to display the same image, or work...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Self-Contained Gamer Workstations

The Cooler Master Orb X GamePod is an immersive digital furniture solution for avid gamers to incorporate into their space when looking to enhance the time they spend in the digital landscape. The cockpit-like chair is characterized by its semi-enclosed design that requires the top section to be lifted up and away in order to access the seating section. The pod can accommodate either a 34-inch monitor or three 27-inch monitors to allow users to set it up according to their specific needs or preferences.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Branded Magnetic Battery Packs

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is the brand's latest external power solution for iPhone 12 series smartphones that will work to provide power in a neat, uniform manner that eliminates the need for cords. The sleek battery features the namesake MagSafe technology that will enable it to magnetically affix onto the rear of the smartphone to relay power from the 1460mAh battery on the interior. The battery will deliver power to the smartphone at a rate of 5W, and also supports passthrough charging to simultaneously charge itself and the iPhone at the same time.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Magnetic Motor Screwdrivers

The Xiaomi Mijia cordless electric screwdriver is a powerful yet minimalist piece of equipment for makers and DIYers alike that will provide them with a way to easily perform a range of small or large projects. The device features a magnetic motor within that will deliver torque up to 5 N.m. and is powered by a 2,000mAh battery that's rated to handle up to 180 screws per charge. The unit comes with a 12-piece screwdriver head set along with a 60mm extension rod for handling more precision details.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

This headphone stand is the most minimalist and elegant one I could find

Since landing in Paris, I've been on a quest to put together the perfect work station. After all, if I left my pharmacy in Lebanon and was going to commit to this blogging thing for a while, I needed my setup to be as comfortable and as practical as it could be. I started with the desk itself (but that's a story for another day), a new blue iMac to complement my Pixelbook, and went all the way down the price meter to smaller and cheaper accessories. I've already talked to you about my new USB-C desk lamp and now it's time we addressed my minimalist Ugreen headphone stand.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Magnetic Skincare Systems

New skincare brand Ioniq is leveraging technology from German industrial giant Wagner, which is known for its trade and DIY paint sprayers and powder coating systems. With the technology adapted for the beauty market, the brand offers a convenient way for consumers to evenly and conveniently apply products. The IONIQ ONE skincare system boasts Magnetic Skin Technology to create an attraction between skin and beauty products, for the purposes of applying everything from tanner to body care.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Designer Smart Speakers

As part of the Build It program, Amazon is introducing limited-edition DVF Echo Dot speakers. There are three new Echo Dot concepts that have been designed by Diane von Furstenberg and the catch is that they will only ship if enough consumers express interest in them within 30 days. There...
ShoppingThe Gadgeteer

A wallet for maximalists who like to think they are minimalists

NEWS – The Fusion Wallet is…interesting… It’s made of 13 separate pieces of CNC aluminum. With a quick glance, you might think it’s a trendy minimalist wallet like any one of the Ridge wallet copies. But except for the fact that it’s made of aluminum, the Fusion Wallet is definitely not a minimalist wallet. It’s more like a tank for your cards and cash. It can hold up to 12 cards if they are flat and 8 if they have embossed text. The wallet can also hold up to 10 banknotes AND 4 micro SD cards. It’s also interesting that each wallet ships with some steel wool and sanding pads so you can keep it looking new. Want one? Head over to fusionwallets.com where they are currently on sale for 75£ ($104 US).
Electronicstechbargains.com

PumpSpy PSO1000 Wi-Fi Sump Pump Smart Outlet $159

Amazon has the PumpSpy PSO1000 Wi-Fi Sump Pump Smart Outlet for a low $159.00 Free Shipping. This is normally $199.00 so you save 20% off. PumpSpy sends text messages, emails and app alerts to your smart phone, tablet and computer if your sump pump has a problem. Apple and android...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wearable Personal Cooling Devices

The Coolify by Torras is a wearable personal air conditioner. Designed to resemble the shape of headphones, the sleek Coolify AC works by using a "Ku" Peltier radiator cooling plate on the back of the neck. Double fans are used to cool down the body by 18°F. The cooling process takes no longer than three seconds to accomplish for virtually instant results.
Pet ServicesTrendHunter.com

Affordable Dog Treat Dispensers

The Petcube Bites 2 Lite comes in at half the price of its predecessor, Bites 2 with Amazon's voice-activated assistant. This new and more affordable way for pet owners to dispense treats to pets is packed with features, since it can be used as a smart speaker and it comes with a Petcube-specific Alexa skill for slinging treats at a pet.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Home Inventory Organization Apps

The 'Assets' app is an inventory organization solution that will work to help users keep a list of all household items for enhanced peace of mind in the event of an unfortunate event or disaster. The app works by making it intuitive to add any kind of item found in the household to the list and can be easily shared with fellow household members or even insurance agents. This will ensure that all valuable items in the home are accounted for to increase the likelihood of them being covered in the event of a disaster.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP ENVY 6455e All-in-One Printer includes Wi-Fi connectivity & print speeds of up to 7 ppm

Print, scan, and copy everyday documents with the HP ENVY 6455e All-in-One Printer. Suitable for at-home or office use, it features Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless functioning without cords. In fact, the integrated app allows you to remotely print, scan, and copy from your smartphone using the HP Smart app. Best of all, this app eliminates steps in repetitive tasks thanks to the customizable shortcuts. Moreover, this device provides a print speed of 7 ppm to minimize delays and support a busy workday. And HP advises up to 400 prints per month for consistent performance and longevity, making it great for a busy office. Compact yet functional, this printer has the capacity to hold up to 100 sheets in its tray. And the output tray can handle up to 25 sheets. Whether you want to print creative projects or family documents, the HP ENVY 6455e All-in-One Printer is a must-have.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Virtual Reality News Studios

Softroom's News Pavilion extends reality for newsreaders using virtual reality. The design consultancy firm uses Unreal Engine, a 3D-creation software, to blur and dissolve the boundaries of the TV studio. The News Pavilion TV studio combines real-time filming techniques with virtual reality production. The studio boasts a permanent news booth...
Cell PhonesSynthtopia

BOSS Intros EV-1-WL Wireless MIDI Expression Pedal

BOSS has introduced the EV-1-WL, the world’s first MIDI expression pedal with Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The EV-1-WL provides wireless MIDI foot control for BOSS products like the EURUS GS-1, Waza-Air, and Katana-Air, music apps on mobile devices and anything that can receive MIDI Control Change (CC) messages via Bluetooth MIDI. USB and MIDI TRS jacks are also available for wired control of music software and standard MIDI devices.

