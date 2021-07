(ESPN 30 for 30 Voice): What if I told you that MLB's winningest team in 2021 would have been more valuable if it hadn't made a single trade or free agent signing?. As the Giants complete another MLB draft (and hold the best record in baseball), it's worth noting that the 39 players currently on MLB 40-man rosters who were drafted or originally signed by San Francisco accrued 28 fWAR (Fangraphs' version of wins above replacement) during the first half, while the 46 players currently on the actual 40-man Giants roster were worth 27.6 fWAR.