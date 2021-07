Wow. For anyone who complained that last week's episode, Lamentis, spent too much time putting the plot on pause to dive into the character of Sylvie (hard disagree from us, it was all driving the story towards this barnstormer of an episode, and it was fun to simply watch Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino do their thing), then Episode 4, The Nexus Event really brought the plot roaring back, had some huge turns and ended with a wild end-credits scene (more on that later and, obviously, SPOILER ALERT for anyone who is reading this not having seen the episode.)