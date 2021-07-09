DOE EM And County Issue Joint Statement Regarding Discovery Of Bottle Containing Unknown Liquid During Pothole Excavation At Middle DP Road Site
Los Alamos County and the U.U. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Service (DOE EM) jointly released late this afternoon the following statement:. “On July 8, the DOE contractor, N3B, discovered an intact 500-milliliter amber glass bottle containing liquid during pothole excavation at the Middle DP Road Site. As part of required procedures, N3B contacted the Emergency Operations Support Center (EOSC).ladailypost.com
Comments / 0