It became one of the most famous remarks in New York Mets’ history. When slugger Bobby Bonilla was signed to five-year, $29-million contract, then the richest in baseball history, on Dec. 2, 1991, he said during his introductory news conference that the notoriously demanding New York fans and media would never wipe the smile off his face as he went from small-market Pittsburgh to the largest media market in the country.