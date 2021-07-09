Jim Henry: Let Ohtani pitch and hit

Major League Baseball, please don’t mess this up.

Your All-Star festivities are next week at Coors Field in Denver, and you have the opportunity to attract the interest of people who aren’t fans of your sport.

Shohei Ohtani, the double-duty player for the Los Angeles Angels, has been named to the American League all-star team as both the starting designated hitter — determined by a vote of fans — and a pitcher — picked by players, managers and coaches. And, he’s also the top seed in the Home Run Derby.

The plan is for Ohtani to both pitch and hit in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, and here’s hoping the plan doesn’t change.

For one thing, Angels manager Joe Maddon is on board with the idea. He spoke with AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay, and he is also in agreement.

“The conclusion is that he will pitch, but how it’s going to happen has not been concluded,” Maddon said earlier this week. There’s different ways to do it obviously. He could start the game or come in (as a reliever).

“How often do you hit him? and don’t forget he’ll be in the Home Run Derby the day before. There’s a lot going on, but Shohei is into it. It’s not like we’re trying to push him into doing anything. We’re just trying to figure out the best way to do it.”

Said Ohtani, who turned 27 this week: “It’s my first time, so I just want to enjoy everything. There’s also the Home Run Derby, and I’m looking forward to taking it all in.”

Ohtani, a right-hander, is 4-1 this season with a 3.49 earned run average. He’s struck out 87 batters and walked 35 in 67 innings, allowing 46 hits and 26 earned runs.

A left-handed hitter, he has batted in nine of his 13 starts and has belted 32 home runs — a single-season record for a Japanese player — and driven in 69 runs while batting .279. He broke the record of 31 homers by Hideki Matsu for the Yankees in 2004.

Ohtani is the first player to be selected as both a hitter and pitcher. Of course, George Herman “Babe” Ruth was a good pitcher before becoming a power hitter for the Yankees.

However, Ruth never got the chance to do both in an All-Star Game as his last regular season of pitching was 1919, and the first All-Star Game was in 1933 in Chicago.

MULTIPLE SHOCKS

Staying on the West Coast, the San Diego Padres overcame an 8-0 deficit and stunned the Washington Nationals 9-8 on Thursday night.

But the final score wasn’t the biggest shock of the night. Not even close.

Padres reliever Daniel Camarena, a San Diego native who was called up earlier in the day, hit a grand slam home run off ace Max Scherzer in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 8-6. It was Camerena’s first major-league hit.

Camarena said he was as stunned as everyone else in the ballpark

“Oh my God, I blacked out,” he said. “I hit first base and then all of a sudden I noticed the lights were flashing in the stadium and that’s when it kind of hit, like, Oh my God I just hit a home run. Not only that, a grand slam.”

Camarena, who struck out in his only previous big league at-bat, became the second pitcher in history whose first hit was a grand slam. The first was Bill Duggleby of the Philadelphia Phillies on April 21, 1898. Camarena is also the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since Pittsburgh’s Don Robinson on Sept. 12, 1985.