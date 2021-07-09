Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jim Henry: Let Ohtani pitch and hit

By Jim Henry
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Major League Baseball, please don’t mess this up.

Your All-Star festivities are next week at Coors Field in Denver, and you have the opportunity to attract the interest of people who aren’t fans of your sport.

Shohei Ohtani, the double-duty player for the Los Angeles Angels, has been named to the American League all-star team as both the starting designated hitter — determined by a vote of fans — and a pitcher — picked by players, managers and coaches. And, he’s also the top seed in the Home Run Derby.

The plan is for Ohtani to both pitch and hit in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, and here’s hoping the plan doesn’t change.

For one thing, Angels manager Joe Maddon is on board with the idea. He spoke with AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay, and he is also in agreement.

“The conclusion is that he will pitch, but how it’s going to happen has not been concluded,” Maddon said earlier this week. There’s different ways to do it obviously. He could start the game or come in (as a reliever).

“How often do you hit him? and don’t forget he’ll be in the Home Run Derby the day before. There’s a lot going on, but Shohei is into it. It’s not like we’re trying to push him into doing anything. We’re just trying to figure out the best way to do it.”

Said Ohtani, who turned 27 this week: “It’s my first time, so I just want to enjoy everything. There’s also the Home Run Derby, and I’m looking forward to taking it all in.”

Ohtani, a right-hander, is 4-1 this season with a 3.49 earned run average. He’s struck out 87 batters and walked 35 in 67 innings, allowing 46 hits and 26 earned runs.

A left-handed hitter, he has batted in nine of his 13 starts and has belted 32 home runs — a single-season record for a Japanese player — and driven in 69 runs while batting .279. He broke the record of 31 homers by Hideki Matsu for the Yankees in 2004.

Ohtani is the first player to be selected as both a hitter and pitcher. Of course, George Herman “Babe” Ruth was a good pitcher before becoming a power hitter for the Yankees.

However, Ruth never got the chance to do both in an All-Star Game as his last regular season of pitching was 1919, and the first All-Star Game was in 1933 in Chicago.

MULTIPLE SHOCKS

Staying on the West Coast, the San Diego Padres overcame an 8-0 deficit and stunned the Washington Nationals 9-8 on Thursday night.

But the final score wasn’t the biggest shock of the night. Not even close.

Padres reliever Daniel Camarena, a San Diego native who was called up earlier in the day, hit a grand slam home run off ace Max Scherzer in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 8-6. It was Camerena’s first major-league hit.

Camarena said he was as stunned as everyone else in the ballpark

“Oh my God, I blacked out,” he said. “I hit first base and then all of a sudden I noticed the lights were flashing in the stadium and that’s when it kind of hit, like, Oh my God I just hit a home run. Not only that, a grand slam.”

Camarena, who struck out in his only previous big league at-bat, became the second pitcher in history whose first hit was a grand slam. The first was Bill Duggleby of the Philadelphia Phillies on April 21, 1898. Camarena is also the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since Pittsburgh’s Don Robinson on Sept. 12, 1985.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
313
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Yankees#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Angels#The American League#The Home Run Derby#Japanese#Ace Max Scherzer#The Philadelphia Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballYardbarker

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits ridiculous home run to catwalk at Tropicana Field

Shohei Ohtani hit an absolutely monstrous home run to lead off Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to bat Ohtani in the leadoff spot against the Rays. The move paid off immediately as Ohtani destroyed the third pitch he saw to deep right field. The ball went to the catwalk at the Trop.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

MLB All-Stars Laugh at Thought of Regular Humans Hitting 100mph Fastball

Is it more difficult to hit a 100mph fastball or make a half-court shot? This is one of those ridiculous Internet debates that is always right there waiting for the right person to retweet and reignite it, but unlike "is a hot dog a sandwich," there is a clear answer. Anyone can throw a basketball in a hoop. Almost no one can hit 100.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Jose Altuve's 'Bad Tattoo' Finally Revealed During a Home Run Celebration, Excuse Now Makes Less Sense

The New York Yankees blew a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday to the Houston Astros. Jose Altuve hit a walk-off three-run home run off Chad Green to end the game and upset Nick Turturro. As Altuve reached home plate, his teammates greeted him and tore off his shirt, revealing his infamous tattoo. This was in response to Aaron Judge making fun of Altuve on a homer the day before. As you can see, it's simply his daughter's name with the outline of a heart.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Mike Zunino shares Shohei Ohtani’s spotlight in AL All-Star win

DENVER — A showcase planned for Shohei Ohtani became a national stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a few Rays, too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star. Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run. The Rays’ Mike Zunino homered, too, and Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle and Andrew Kittredge also acquitted themselves well as manager Kevin Cash led the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League on Tuesday night for its eighth straight All-Star Game victory.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Reggie Jackson wearing Astros Altuve jersey is borderline insane

We understand Reggie Jackson is now a turncoat employee of the Houston Astros after remaining affiliated with the Yankees organization for many years following his retirement. Remember all those playoff first pitches? Remember those clips of a sweat-soaked Reggie in a Hawaiian shirt at spring training, as you wondered what exactly he was doing there?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Another day, another historic Shohei Ohtani moment

Shohei Ohtani’s starring role for the Los Angeles Angels as a pitcher and designated hitter set him up to make MLB All-Star Game history. Not a day goes by without Shohei Ohtani doing something incredible. On Sunday, the two-way star made more MLB history by becoming the first player to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What Joc Pederson trade means for Anthony Rizzo and Cubs core

The recent Cubs trade involving Joc Pederson could signal what’s to come for Anthony Rizzo and other core pieces of the roster. The first domino in the impending Cubs fire sale has fallen, and it likely won’t be the last. Chicago sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Braves in exchange...
NFLYardbarker

Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL?

Major League Baseball is seeing something that hasn't happened in nearly a century - a two-way player having success and lots of it. Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is taking the baseball world by storm as both a position player and a pitcher. Going into the All-Star break, Ohtani led the league with 33 home runs while also posting a 4-1 record on the mound.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB All-Star Game Lineups: Shohei Ohtani Leading Off, Pitching For AL

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Shohei Ohtani is making all kinds of history this week at the MLB All-Star Game. The Los Angeles Angels phenom will start on the mound and hit leadoff for the American League on Tuesday night at the Midsummer Classic from Coors Field in Denver. Obviously, it’s the first time that’s ever happened in big league history.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels manager Joe Maddon wants Shohei Ohtani to hit and pitch in the All-Star Game

Friday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way wunderkind Shohei Ohtani continued his historic season with his 29th and 30th home runs in his team's win over the Baltimore Orioles (LAA 8, BAL 7). Ohtani is only the third player in history with 30 homers and 10 steals in his team's first 81 games, joining Sammy Sosa (1998) and Albert Pujols (2009).
MLBMLB

Pitch, hit & field: Miley does it all in gem

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to describing an athlete, Wade Miley wouldn't exactly come from central casting. But make no mistake about it, the Reds’ veteran starting pitcher is indeed athletic and it was on full display Friday night in a 2-0 win over the Brewers at American Family Field.
MLBNECN

How Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Fared Pitching Against the Red Sox

WATCH: Ohtani lives up to hype in two-way effort vs. Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. What's all the fuss about Shohei Ohtani, you ask? The Boston Red Sox and their fans found out Tuesday night. The Angels' two-way star, who's the first player in MLB history to...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

pitch hit and run competition

Ridgewood NJ, the Ridgewood Baseball Softball Association held it’s local pitch ,hit and run competition on May 15th . At Veterans Memorial Field, at The Varsity Baseball Field for boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 14 years old. Ridgewood’s local winners were from left to right SkyAnne...
MLBThe Eagle-Tribune

Sox fall as Ohtani hits milestone 32nd homer

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani fouled a 2-2 pitch off his ankle in the fifth inning. He fouled the next pitch off his leg, just above his knee. The Los Angeles Angels slugger shook off the pain, stepped back in and immediately hit a 433-foot homer that gave him a new place in Japanese baseball history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy