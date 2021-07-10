Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mercury hang on to defeat league-leading Storm

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Behind a 29-point, 15-rebound double-double from Brittney Griner and 26 points from Skylar Diggins-Smith, the host Phoenix Mercury held off the Seattle Storm, 85-77, in Friday's Commissioner's Cup matchup. The Mercury (9-9) never led by more than nine points in the fourth quarter, but kept the reigning WNBA champion and...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Megan Walker
Person
Mercedes Russell
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
Person
Stephanie Talbot
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Alanna Smith
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Seattle Storm#Western Conference#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBABleacher Report

Chris Paul, Monty Williams Were 'Ticked Off' Devin Booker Was an All-NBA Snub

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and veteran point guard Chris Paul were not pleased to see Devin Booker left off the All-NBA teams that were announced Tuesday. "He and I were both ticked off last night that Booker wasn't on the All-NBA team. That's pretty much a joke," Williams told reporters. "And I'm beside myself that we didn't have anybody on the All-Defensive team."
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing title defense in 2021, as LeBron James and Co. were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. It’s shaping up to be an eventful offseason for the 2020 NBA champions, who could be on the verge...
BasketballPosted by
Times Leader

USA Basketball falls again

LAS VEGAS — These games don’t count. Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball. And for quite probably the first time in 29 years of NBA players suiting up for the national team, there was a smattering of boos when a game ended — on home soil, no less.
BasketballSB Nation

Team USA men’s basketball has a roster construction problem

Team USA men’s basketball is not used to losing. Since the program began using professional players starting with the 1992 Dream Team, USA Basketball has won six gold medals in the last seven Olympics. The one failure during that run — the infamous 2004 Athens Games — stands out as much as any of the wins. The bronze medal in 2004 led to a more serious approach from Team USA and started another run of dominance: after a rare loss in the 2006 World Championships to Greece, USA Basketball ran off 58 straight wins in games that count.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
MLive

How to Watch the Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury (7/9/21) - WNBA | Channel, Stream, Time

A Friday night clash between two teams that may meet in the playoffs is teed up in the badlands as the Seattle Storm prepare to take on the Phoenix Mercury. The Storm are fighting it out with fellow Western Conference foe Las Vegas for the top spot in the WNBA. Following their win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, the Storm are 15-4 this season. Seattle has won eight of their last 10 games, with their only hiccups coming at the hands of the Aces and Washington Mystics a couple weeks ago.
NBAYardbarker

Did Ja Morant take shot at Team USA after latest loss?

Team USA is now a very uncharacteristic 0-2 to open Olympic exhibition play, and Ja Morant had some shade for the Americans after their latest loss. Australia defeated Team USA Monday by a 90-83 final. The loss came days after Nigeria topped Team USA in another exhibition over the weekend.
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Jaden Springer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz are gearing up for the NBA Draft, so it’s time to explore some of the prospects that could be selected late in the first round where the Jazz are picking. Jaden Springer has worked his way into the first round after a strong freshman season at Tennessee.
Wheeling, WVWeirton Daily Times

Post 33 hangs on late, defeats Wheeling Legion

WHEELING — The Jefferson County Teramana Post 33 Legion baseball team held on to defeat Wheeling, 6-5, on Friday. George Ash went the distance for Post 33, allowing one earned run on eight hits, three walks and striking out six. Offensively, Hakim Edwards delivered three base hits and three RBIs....

Comments / 0

Community Policy