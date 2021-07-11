Officer Rushed To Shock Trauma In Serious Condition Following Fort Meade Crash

An Anne Arundel County Police officer was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Fort Meade.

Department officials say on July 9, 2021, at 8:44pm, 911 calls were received regarding an officer-involved vehicle crash on Annapolis Road and Disney Avenue. The officer is currently in serious condition at the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and the involved civilian was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the collision appears to be the driver of the Hyundai failing to yield intersection right of way. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section. The investigation is ongoing. The officer is currently in serious, but stable condition.

