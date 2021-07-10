Ozark Amateur tees off Saturday

Jon Allen returns to defend his championship this weekend in the Ozark Amateur golf tournament at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.

A total of 191 golfers are entered. Tee times begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and continue through 3:30 p.m. All groups will start on the first tee.

The final round of the 36-hole event is Sunday, and the final group is expected to tee off around 3:30.

Allen, a graduate of Fort Scott High School, posted a pair of 4-under-par 67s for an 8-under 134 total and a three-stroke victory over runner-up Chas Goines, who is not entered this year.

Allen secured the title with a 4-under-par 31 on the back nine during the final round, capped by birdies on the final three holes. He made a three-footer for birdie on 16 and a five-footer on 17, both par-4s, and then two-putt the par-5 18th for his final birdie.

“It’s a big deal,” Allen said after the final round. “It’s right up there at the top of my list of accomplishments.”

Anthony Fink finished third at 3-under 139, Andrew Maier, Barrett Lais and Taylor Lansford tied for fourth at 140 and Icem Brewer was seventh with 141.

Fink, Lansford and Brewer are in this year’s field.

Hobbs Campbell, Erin Campbell and Phillip Roller all return after winning flights 2, 3 and 4, respectively, a year ago. Campbell shot 143, Campbell 147 and Roller 149.

Tony Turner, Jerry Ogden Jr. and Dewight Coda are back after tying for Flight 5 honors at 157. Dwight McElroy and Matt Wyrick are back after sharing Flight 7 honors at 158.

After Saturday’s round, tournament officials will split the field into flights.