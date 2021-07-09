Cancel
What to know about sleep talking

By Lindsey Todd
Cover picture for the articleSomniloquy is the scientific name for sleep talking, a sleep disorder that causes people to call out, speak, or produce incoherent language during sleep. disorders and is more widespread among children and adolescents than adults. However, according to another study, there is no difference in the frequency of occurrence between males and females. It can also occur during rapid eye movement (REM) and non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep.

