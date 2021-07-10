Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds clinch winning record at the break with a win in Milwaukee

By Nick Kirby
redlegnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds had not made it to the All-Star break with a winning record in seven years. That changed on Friday night in Milwaukee. The Reds clinched their first winning record in the first half since 2014. Tucker Barnhart got his first start of the year against a left-handed...

www.redlegnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Jace Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The Nl Central#Fangraphs#Fangraphs#Era#Hbp#Obp#Mlb Gameday#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers acquire left-handed reliever Kyle Lobstein

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed reliever Kyle Lobstein from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. The Nationals designated Lobstein for assignment on Saturday. Washington will receive cash considerations in the deal. To make room for Lobstein on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated Ryan Weber...
MLBRed Reporter

BREAKING: Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos named All-Star Game starters

For the first time since Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips started together in 2013, the Cincinnati Reds will have two starters in the All-Star Game. Both Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos have both put together incredible seasons for the Reds and were rewarded by being named starters in the 2021 All-Star Game. Winker, hitting .325/.404/.596 has already topped his career-high in home runs (19) and RBI (48). He ranks seventh in all of baseball in batting average and has the fourth best on-base percentage in the Majors. Castellanos has arguably been even better. He’s slashing .346/.396/.607 and leads the Majors in batting average, hits, and doubles. This is the first appearance in the All-Star Game for both Winker and Castellanos. Congrats to both of them.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: 3 trade proposals to bring shortstop Trevor Story to Cincinnati

What would it take for the Reds to land shortstop Trevor Story?. Trevor Story is on the trade block. In fact, that statement could have been made the moment the Colorado Rockies front office dealt former third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals. With the July 30th trade deadline looming, and shortstop an obvious position of need for the Cincinnati Reds, what would it take to bring Story to the Queen City?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Yet another pundit disrespects Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker

Well, it happened again. Yet another national pundit added his name to laundry list of so-called experts who chose to disrespect the Cincinnati Reds All-Star hopefuls. In his latest piece for MLB.com, Will Leitch ranked every All-Star finalist. To the surprise of no one, Leitch did not include Jesse Winker among the Top 3 outfielders in the National League.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Video: Burnes Gives Up Absolute Moonshot To Vlad Jr In All Star Game

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes had a pretty forgettable performance in the 2021 All Star Game on Tuesday night. Burnes was the first starter out of the bullpen for the National League, replacing Max Scherzer in the second inning. The second inning didn’t go particularly well, with Burnes allowing a...
MLBWGRZ TV

Bills provide All-Star Game push for Reds outfielder Jesse Winker

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays aren't the only organization attempting to to push players into Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Buffalo Bills are, too, but not on the Blue Jays' behalf. Instead, they're trying to drum up support for Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker, who was born in Buffalo and is a Bills fan.
MLBvintonjacksoncourier.com

NETTER: Are the Cincinnati Reds for real this time?

I’ve been to six Cincinnati Reds game this season so far, and they’re 2-4 when I’m in attendance. I would say I’ll stop going, but I’ve still got some summer days left to kill before the fall season starts. Just three weeks ago, the Reds won six straight games and...
MLBOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Reds win in bottom of the 9th

CINCINNATI — Tyler Stephenson singled in Jonathan India in the bottom of the ninth to give the Reds the come-from-behind win over the San Diego Padres. Kyle Farmer homered earlier in the 9th to tie the game off Padres closer Mark Melancon. It was Melancon's fourth blown save this season.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Reds try to clinch winning homestand against Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds continue to win close games while the Chicago Cubs can't seem to find a break when it matters most. The two teams meet Saturday in the second of three holiday weekend games in Cincinnati after the Reds squeaked out a 2-1 win on Friday night, giving them a 13-9 record in one-run games this season.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets offense once again breaks through late in win over Milwaukee Brewers

NEW YORK — Following a victory over the Yankees in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader — in which the Mets battered their rivals in the final inning — Pete Alonso discussed his team's resiliency and commitment to wearing down pitchers. These Mets, he said, don't back down from a challenge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: 3 biggest steals from Day 2 of the MLB Draft

No matter which sport you follow, when the time comes for professional sports franchises to select their newest players, fans always want to know whether or not their team got a deal. Did their squad somehow outsmart the other clubs and snare an under-the-radar prospect? The Cincinnati Reds made nine picks on Monday afternoon. Who were their there biggest steals?
MLBmadison

Ex-Brewer Wade Miley shuts down Milwaukee in 2-0 Reds win

MILWAUKEE — Wade Miley did a little bit of everything to make sure the Cincinnati Reds crept a little closer to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings. He threw eight shutout innings. He made a great defensive play to preserve the lead. He doubled and scored an insurance run.
MLBwtaq.com

MLB All-Star Game: How did the Brewers fare?

(WNFL) – It was a mixed bag of results for the Milwaukee Brewers at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver Tuesday night. Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes pitched the second and third innings for the National League. Burnes gave up a run in the second inning on a single by Marcus Semien that scored Aaron Judge. Then in the third inning, Burnes was tagged for a home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that went 468 feet.
MLB101 WIXX

Brewers open series with Reds with win

(WNFL/LEARFIELD) – The Milwaukee Brewers opened their final series before the MLB All-Star break with a 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Thursday. Avisail Garcia snapped a 3-3 tie for the Brewers in the eighth inning with a 2-run home run. After the...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds win on a 9th inning Eugenio Suárez home run in Milwaukee

A 9th inning go-ahead home run by Eugenio Suárez off of Josh Hader gave the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 lead that they held onto as they picked up another game on the 1st place Milwaukee Brewers. The Offense. The Cincinnati Reds were being no-hit through five innings. Cincinnati Reds (47-42)
Baseballhometownsource.com

Buckman clinches North/East division with pair of wins

The Buckman Billygoats had an offensive awakening as they swept the weekend with victories over St. Stephen and Foley. First, Buckman dominated the Steves, 13-3, Saturday, June 26. The Billygoats scored five times in the third and six times in the second to build up a big lead and won...

Comments / 0

Community Policy