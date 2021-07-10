Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Fox Feel Good Friday

fox8tv.com
 6 days ago

It’s the end of the week and you know what that means another Feel Good Friday. An 11 year old boy is saluting wounded veterans by giving them a chance to take part in his favorite summer activity. It all started when Michael Ahern met Travis Mills in 2017, at...

www.fox8tv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Mills
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#A Separation#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
Related
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Dang It Feels Good To Be An American!

When you start celebrating this weekend, give in to the awe of being an American. Celebrate how you see fit, for you have that freedom. Personally, I like a traditional Independence Day celebration. A little food on the grill, a little bit of blowing stuff up later that evening, but the one absolute tradition I have is watching the greatest Fourth of July movie in the history of America, Jaws... and eating tacos.
Lifestyleeastidahonews.com

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a brother and sister who have mowed over 50 lawns for those in need this summer

There are a lot of special youth living in eastern Idaho and today we are thanking two of them. Hayden, 12, and his sister Brynlee, 10, have mowed over 50 lawns this summer. They are participating in the 50 Yard Challenge – a national movement for boys and girls between 7-17 that encourages them to mow lawns without charge for the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans and anyone else in need.
Bellevue, WA425magazine.com

Feel Good Friday: Philanthropy, Family Fun, and Vaccine Incentives

Tinte Cellars is celebrating three years of giving by donating even more to local nonprofits in 2021. Since making a philanthropic commitment in 2018, Tinte founders Tim Gamble and Teresa Spellman Gamble have donated more than $500,000 to local charities. In 2021, the winery will donate five percent of all retail sales and 10 percent of all wine club sales to Mary’s Place, Northwest Harvest, Seattle Children’s Behavioral Health Crisis Care Clinic, and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. This month, Tinte will donate an additional $1,000 to each nonprofit. Learn more about the winery here.
LifestyleTalking With Tami

Feel Good Friday: Favor Ain’t Fair, Learning To Love Yourself First

Happy Friday everyone! There can be many times when you are barely holding on yourself. But you continue to love, serve others, give and that can be hard when sometimes it’s not reciprocated. It blows my mind when people are jealous of you, or purposely withhold their love for you or simply dislike you because God has favor over your life. How does God continue to make a way outta now way for you when you should have given up by now.
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: COVID Relief, Pride Promotions, and Wildlife Reopening

After the severe blow to arts, culture, and community organizations during the pandemic, recovery looms on the horizon. ArtsFund and the Washington State Department of Commerce awarded 702 nonprofits statewide with $10.78 million in relief grants. The Nonprofit Community Relief grant program aided organizations hit hard by pandemic economic stress by awarding more than 91 percent of total funds requested by nonprofits in need. Read more here.
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

Give something away Thursday and feel good

Have you ever received a gift from a friend that turned out to be one of your most prized possessions?. Older brothers and sisters often pass down their toys and clothes to their younger siblings. But wouldn’t it be great if we all regularly passed down our unneeded or unwanted items to friends and strangers, simply to make the world a better place?
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Why is Ginger Zee not on Good Morning America?

IT'S all eyes on Ginger Zee from Good Morning America. On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Ginger shared some exciting news about her GMA career. On Tuesday Ginger revealed on Instagram that she would be returning to the New York City studios for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work remotely.
Animalsrtfitchauthor.com

Feel Good Sunday: Fireworks and the Force of the Horse

Short story from “Straight from the Horse’s Heart” by R.T. Fitch. “It’s been a few years, but we now we have ‘Dumb and Dumber’ living next door and yup, they were inconsiderate enough to light off exploding skyrockets over our back pasture, last night or evening as it were. Terry and I were jolted out of bed, the alarm kicked on, the poor dogs went crazy in the backyard and the horses were running up and down the far fence line in absolute terror. Who would be that stupid, in an equestrian community to light off explosives, and it was just the 3rd of July, can’t wait for tonight. But the event forced me out into the pasture, to sit with the horses and build up their confidence as the sky to the east lit up and the smoke clogged our lungs…it was encouraging to see the equine kids gain confidence from my presence, and they then turned and faced their enemy, photo below. It brought to light a story I wrote of the same experience, many years ago, that moved both the horses and myself…please feel free to read on and enjoy your holiday without igniting gunpowder over-head. Be safe…” ~ R.T.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

If You Find A Dollar Bill in Your Car Bumper, Don’t Take It

It happened in Newburgh, and one woman is warning others to beware!. Over the years we've all heard of numerous ways that predators try to bring us harm and every once and awhile I come across something that I've never heard of. When that happens, I do what I can to get the word out so that nobody becomes a victim.

Comments / 0

Community Policy