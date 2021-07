Rebel reportedly suffered a kneecap injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite show. As noted, Dynamite saw Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defeat Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. The finish featured Baker making Guerrero tap out to the Lockjaw submission. At one point during the match, Rebel saved Baker from being pinned by Rose, sliding in to break the pin up, and apparently injuring her leg. Rebel immediately let Rose know something was wrong, and Rose helped her move to the ropes. Rebel then crawled to the corner and ringside doctors checked her out as the match continued. After the match ended, she had trouble putting weight on her leg, and doctors carried her to the back as a “Rebel!” chant started up from the crowd.