Mary J. King, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mary had been a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church for 30 years, where she had served in many areas. Then she joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she served as secretary for many years before retiring. She was a member of the JOY Sunday School class and had been in the Sorgho Homemakers Club. Mary always enjoyed helping in the schools where her sons attended and their football games where she was their #1 fan.