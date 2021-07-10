Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung makes its free TV Plus streaming service available on the web

By M. Moon
Engadget
 5 days ago

Even people who don't own Samsung devices can now enjoy its ad-supported streaming service. According to Protocol, the tech giant launched TV Plus — something that used to be exclusively available on the the brand's TVs and mobile devices — for the web in May. It was likely a soft...

