Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Bobby G. Chancellor

The Owensboro Times
 6 days ago

Bobby G. Chancellor, 88, of Owensboro, went home to his Lord and Savior on July 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife, Ruby, his children and grandchildren. Born January 4, 1933, Bobby lived a full 88 years. He served his country in the United States Army, was a devoted Christian, husband, father, coach, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Bobby enjoyed K.W.C. and U.K. basketball and traveling. He and his wife faithfully followed the K.W.C. Panthers all over the country by car, bus, air and rail. Bobby could fix just about anything and loved most of all, snuggling his grandbabies. Preceding him in death were his parents, Alva Carson and Alma Moore Chancellor; brothers, Denver, Wendell, Ray, Aubrey and sister, Meta.

www.owensborotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Denver, KY
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Owensboro, KY
Basketball
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Johnson
Person
Bobby G
Person
Casey Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The United States Army#Christian#The K W C Panthers#The Providence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy