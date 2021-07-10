Bobby G. Chancellor, 88, of Owensboro, went home to his Lord and Savior on July 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife, Ruby, his children and grandchildren. Born January 4, 1933, Bobby lived a full 88 years. He served his country in the United States Army, was a devoted Christian, husband, father, coach, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Bobby enjoyed K.W.C. and U.K. basketball and traveling. He and his wife faithfully followed the K.W.C. Panthers all over the country by car, bus, air and rail. Bobby could fix just about anything and loved most of all, snuggling his grandbabies. Preceding him in death were his parents, Alva Carson and Alma Moore Chancellor; brothers, Denver, Wendell, Ray, Aubrey and sister, Meta.