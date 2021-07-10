Cancel
Agriculture

North Dakota: Interim committee to study Beef Commission

By Carrie Stadheim
tsln.com
 6 days ago

A twenty member interim ag and natural resources legislative committee will review the North Dakota Beef Commission this summer. The commission and its makeup and operations came under scrutiny during the 2021 legislative session when Senator Ertelt, a Republican from Lisbon, filed a bill to make the state Beef Checkoff voluntary. The bill died by a narrow margin in the House, with all House members who identify themselves as ranchers voting in favor of the change to make the state Beef Checkoff voluntary.

www.tsln.com

Comments / 0

State
North Dakota State
