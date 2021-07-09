A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka on drought, the cattle inventory, and risk management
We were at the Idaho Cattlemen’s Summer Roundup in Salmon, Idaho on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with members about structuring a risk management program on their ranch including developing and using budgets and using USDA’s risk management insurance programs. The program was well received by Idaho cattlemen attending and as ICA marketing committee chairman, I felt it was definitely a success.www.tsln.com
