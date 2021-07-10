Cancel
Celebrations

Prairie Memories by Gary Heintz: 4th of July in Harrold

tsln.com
 6 days ago

Most of the businessmen in Harrold had been in WWII, and had come home to the small town to restart their lives. Having always been a close group while growing up, their lives revolved around the community. 1959 was the year the businessmen, the grocer, barber, bar owner, drugstore owner, the lumberyard manager, and the gas station owners all gathered to organize a 4th of July celebration. Everyone had a role in pulling this off, from organizing the parade, street games, baseball game, horse races and playday, a talent contest and finally the fireworks.

Flower Mound, TXlivelocalmagazines.com

Local 4th of July Events

Celebrate America’s freedom with the Town of Flower Mound at Independence Fest on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Bakersfield Park!. A full day of activities begins with the annual Children’s Parade on Saturday, July 3, and concludes with a fantastic evening program of live music with headline act Josh Abbott Band on Sunday. The festival will also include a kid’s zone, a car show, a showcase of local vendors, food trucks, and a fireworks finale at around 9:50 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Wrangell, AKwrangellsentinel.com

4th of July parade

Anny Newport, also known as Wrangell's Free Toy Fairy, marches in the Fourth of July parade Sunday morning.
Glendale, CAPosted by
Morro Bay Life News

Enjoy Summer and the 4th of July!

I have special memories of growing up in Southern California in the 40s and 50s when life was much simpler. The 4th of July was a really big holiday for our family, and I remember picnics at Griffith Park in Glendale, the community park in Arcadia, backyard gatherings at our home, or my grandparents’ home lots of relatives and friends in attendance.
Clara City, MNkdmanews.com

Prairie Fest (July 8-11)

We’re past the midway point of 2021 and the summer fun continues this weekend in Clara City! There’s plenty to take part in…so here’s the list of all the fun activities that’ll be happening!. Thursday, July 8th. 10 am – 11 am = Story Time with the Royalty & Candidates...
FestivalYork News-Times

Fourth of July memories

Another Fourth of July has passed. I heard some very loud fireworks Sunday night, up until 11 p.m. Since it was the actual Fourth, I let it go. Hopefully they got it out of their system but….I doubt it. Congratulations to Madonna and all those who put the Firecracker Frenzy...
Restaurantspopville.com

The Action at metrobar on the 4th of July

Join Christie Horan for a 45-minute bodyweight workout — which includes a post-workout mimosa! Bring your yoga mat, sneakers & water. District Day Party with DJ, Games, Brews & Craft Cocktails. 12:00pm | Doors Open. Enjoy the Fourth with DJ Chubb E. Swagg and drinks from our updated menu, including...
Pelican Rapids, MNpelicanrapidspress.com

Dr. David Stussy Memorial hosted July 3 on Prairie Lake

Family and friends from around the country gathered at Subrosa Beach on Prairie Lake to honor the late, great Dr. David Stussy DC. Sister Janice (Dick) and family from Monterey, CA along with daughter Shoshanna (Ben) including granddaughters Siena (10) and Eliana (8) from Mill Valley, CA were honorary guests at the July 3 memorial gathering.
Arlee, MTChar-Koosta News

The 4th of July Memorial gathering sates the need for a sense of normality

ARLEE — The sun beat down unmercifully on the Arlee Celebration grounds Sunday with physically oppressive temperatures in the high-90s. Thankfully there was an uplifting spiritual breeze that waft through the dance arbor where folks gathered to participate in the first tribal celebration there in two years. It was evident on the mirror of the soul: their eyes and bolstered by smiles and chatter of voices. The beat of the drums and the songs of the singers, and dancers in regalia or not made it a real touchstone of the return of reality. It felt that way.
Gary, INNWI.com

GUEST COMMENTARY: Gary's first Fourth of July

Once again, Independence Day has come upon us. Regardless of what you may feel about it, one thing is certain. This is a holiday that will never go away. At every turn we’re bombarded with patriotic advertising. Local fireworks businesses have been selling their volatile products since March. As I...
Columbia, TNColumbia Daily Herald

4th of July memories, fireworks shortages and practicing common decency

As a kid, the 4th of July was always one of the best holidays, mainly because of how much fun it was spending all your money getting to blow stuff up. It was also a holiday that happened when school was out, with summer at its peak and always involving outdoor BBQ parties, swimming in the neighborhood pool and getting into childhood mischief. It was a time when summer blockbuster movies were a thing, little league games were in full swing (pardon the pun) and days just seemed to last longer without having to do homework.
Indianapolis, INthetimes24-7.com

4th brings back great memories

Every year on the Fourth of July, when I was a kid, our family would pack food, lawn chairs and blankets in our 1969 light green four-door Chevy Nova and drive almost 12 miles to watch the fireworks at the Indiana Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s Home, which was two miles south of Knightstown.
Titusville, FLmercerme.com

Titusville 4th of July parade returns to make happy memories.

Some people refer to Titusville as Mayberry RFD, referencing its small town, old time feel. No where is that more evident than at the annual July 4th parade. Local lore has it that the parade hadn’t t missed a year since World War II, but that streak was broken last year as everyone quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the parade returned this year with gusto. Fine weather, wide-eyed children, marching scout troops, elected officials distributing candy, big firetrucks, and a loose puppy that eluded its owner by serpentining through amused onlookers all made for a festive celebration.
Festivalwrangellsentinel.com

Picture perfect 4th of July

It sure seemed that people's spirits were higher for this year's Fourth of July celebration after more than 15 months of pandemic restrictions. That, and the good weather, helped make for an extra special fireworks show Saturday night. See all the photos and event results inside, including the centerspread pages.
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

4th of July festivities in Rochelle

ROCHELLE — The Fourth of July holiday was celebrated in Rochelle once again this past weekend after last year’s festivities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Area residents celebrated on Saturday at the Rochelle Municipal Airport and Flight Deck Bar & Grill by watching skydivers and fireworks. Sunday's parade...
Politicsthenewirmonews.com

4th of July Celebration

The Town of Irmo and Prisma Health held a 4th of July celebration in the Prisma Health Amphitheater in the community Park of Irmo. The event featured a screening of the Film Independence Day, food, and fireworks.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Memorial: Gary L. Brown

A celebration of life for Gary L. Brown will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, at The War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms. A breakfast buffet will be presented from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Honor Guard arriving at 1 p.m., followed by reflections of Gary’s life from friends and family. Gary’s obituary appeared in the Grosse Pointe News April 2, 2020.
CelebritiesPopculture

Alan Jackson Reveals His 'Coolest' 4th of July Memory With His Family

Alan Jackson has likely enjoyed many memorable Fourth of July celebrations over the years, but the one that made the biggest impact on him was different than any other. Speaking to his record label, Jackson recalled a trip he and his family took to New York City by boat, where they were able to watch the city's fireworks display from a very special location.
Brunswick, GAbrunswickga.org

4th of July recap

Well, we sure did start the month off with a bang! Despite First Friday getting rained out there was still a couple hundred people downtown. The rain held off for the festivities over the weekend and everyone seemed to enjoy the parade, the pet parade, the axe throwing tournament, and live music from Beau and the Burners on Saturday.

