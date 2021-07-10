Prairie Memories by Gary Heintz: 4th of July in Harrold

As a kid, the 4th of July was always one of the best holidays, mainly because of how much fun it was spending all your money getting to blow stuff up. It was also a holiday that happened when school was out, with summer at its peak and always involving outdoor BBQ parties, swimming in the neighborhood pool and getting into childhood mischief. It was a time when summer blockbuster movies were a thing, little league games were in full swing (pardon the pun) and days just seemed to last longer without having to do homework.