Prairie Memories by Gary Heintz: 4th of July in Harrold
Most of the businessmen in Harrold had been in WWII, and had come home to the small town to restart their lives. Having always been a close group while growing up, their lives revolved around the community. 1959 was the year the businessmen, the grocer, barber, bar owner, drugstore owner, the lumberyard manager, and the gas station owners all gathered to organize a 4th of July celebration. Everyone had a role in pulling this off, from organizing the parade, street games, baseball game, horse races and playday, a talent contest and finally the fireworks.www.tsln.com
