Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yellowstone County, MT

3 Nonprofits partner for “Built from Beef” Events

tsln.com
 6 days ago

Billings, MT – Monday July 12, 2021, is the first of three “Built from Beef” events happening this summer with three area non-profits partnering to bring learning opportunities to youth in Yellowstone County. Throughout this summer, over 200 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County will have an opportunity for experiential, hands on learning during the “Built from Beef” events; while also enjoying the fun and amazing atmosphere of the historic Billings Depot.

www.tsln.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
County
Yellowstone County, MT
State
Montana State
Yellowstone County, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Beef Products#Yellowstone National Park#Cattle#Charity#Mt#The Boys Girls Clubs#Billings Depot#The Montana Beef Council#Project Lunch#Blue Line Bbq#All Means Brewery#Clubhouses#Micro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy