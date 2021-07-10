3 Nonprofits partner for “Built from Beef” Events

Billings, MT – Monday July 12, 2021, is the first of three “Built from Beef” events happening this summer with three area non-profits partnering to bring learning opportunities to youth in Yellowstone County. Throughout this summer, over 200 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County will have an opportunity for experiential, hands on learning during the “Built from Beef” events; while also enjoying the fun and amazing atmosphere of the historic Billings Depot.