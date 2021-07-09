‘Leverage: Redemption’ EP Dean Devlin Teases More Secrets and a ‘Fulfilling’ End to the Season
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. Over these first eight episodes, Leverage‘s Grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), Thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), Hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), Fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), and Maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) did what the bad guys of this series do best in the IMDb TV revival Redemption: stop the rich and powerful who take what they want. (Aldis Hodge’s Hacker Alec Hardison helped out in two episodes before his skills were needed elsewhere.)www.thepress.net
