Navy Veteran, Bernard J. “Bunny” Whelan, Passes at 73

Bernard "Bunny" J. Whelan, 73 passed away on Wednesday, July 7th. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Dolores (Gauvin-Whelan) Sanderson and Bernard A. Whelan. Bunny was raised in Lincoln and graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1967 after which he entered the US Navy. Upon leaving the Navy he resided in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Lincoln, and Cumberland. He spent many years working in various fields of construction and later retired from Waste Management.