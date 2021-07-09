Northeastern PA Communities Reflect National Workforce Challenges

HARRISBURG – Communities dealing with liability issues caused by PennDOT are now getting relief due to a bill from Lancaster County Rep. Brett Miller that was signed into law. Townships, boroughs, and cities have recently been canceling community events due to the liability issues caused by an unnecessary and duplicative PennDOT regulation. PennDOT required that it be indemnified or secured against legal liability against the actions of those using the state roadways – and also that it be indemnified by the municipality where the event is held. Many PA municipalities, on the advice of their solicitors and insurance providers, have not been approving these community events so as not to assume the risk to taxpayers that PennDOT was imposing. Miller said he’s pleased that communities will now be free to approve community events such as parades, festivals, and races that use a state road maintained by PennDOT.