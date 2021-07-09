Cancel
Northeastern PA Communities Reflect National Workforce Challenges

By Teri Ooms
In northeastern Pennsylvania, so often a microcosm of national trends, communities face workforce challenges as pandemic life gradually recedes. In the Poconos, where tourism is a multibillion-dollar annual industry, the hospitality sector struggles to find workers. “In our neighborhood, you go to any restaurant, any hotel, any waterpark, and everyone is short-staffed,” one restaurant owner told the Pocono Record. The co-owner of a Scranton-based grocery chain noted that he “could probably hire about 100 people today.”

