Mary C. Vinacco, 97, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Hebert Nursing Home in Smithfield. She was the widow of Anthony Vinacco who died in 1980. Mary had lived in Smithfield for over 50 years. Prior to moving to Hebert’s Nursing Home, she lived on Mountaindale Road. Mary had worked at New England Packing Concepts in Smithfield many years ago. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.