Glass House Brands Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
--Poised for Further Growth Through Planned Cultivation And Retail Dispensary Acquisitions. LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S. as a final filing requirement to the merger transaction completed June 29, 2021 today reported financial results of GH Group, Inc. for its first quarter ending March 31, 2021.www.thepress.net
Comments / 0