Glass House Brands Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO: Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder” or the “Company”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience, today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. Sonder delivered robust unit and revenue growth, driven by strong indicators of a resurgence in travel demand. The Company believes its results show the differentiated value of its technology-enabled experience for both guests and real estate owners. In April 2021, Sonder entered into an agreement to combine with Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (“GMII”) (Nasdaq: GMIIU, GMII and GMIIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of The Gores Group, LLC and Metropoulos & Co. In connection with its previously announced proposed business combination, GMII today announced the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement.