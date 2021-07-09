Cancel
David Harbour: I am so grateful for Lily Allen

The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
David Harbour is “so grateful” for his wife Lily Allen - whom he married in Las Vegas in September - because he now has someone he can “tell everything to”.

