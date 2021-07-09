Drake rents out Los Angeles stadium for date

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixties made its imprint on almost every aspect of our lives, changing the world from one bound in some fundamental ways, to one that became freed of some, if not all, of those bindings. From models of beauty, and social mores, to political, economic, and spiritual openings, there was a sudden expansion of authentic expression. One of the seeds of that new expression was Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles where Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, and Steven Stills lived for a time and worked together.