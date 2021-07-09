Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Richard Branson on space flight: I'm going to enjoy every second

The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson will travel to space on a rocket-powered plane. CNN's Rachel Crane reports from New Mexico where the launch will take place.

Albuquerque, NMnewmexicopbs.org

Branson Blasts into Space

July 16, 2021 – New Mexico is aflutter with news of the first fully crewed Virgin Galactic flight from Spaceport America. Sir Richard Branson’s high-profile jaunt into weightlessness on July 11 drew massive attention to the purpose-built New Mexico facility. Will it soon also bring money? The Line opinion panel looks at successes and challenges as the state seeks to leverage the Virgin Galactic spotlight.
Jupiter, FLNew Haven Register

First female payload specialist for Virgin Galactic

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — When people told Kellie Gerardi to shoot for the stars, they didn’t think she’d be so literal about it. But she took it seriously, and the 32-year-old Jupiter woman is heading to space. Gerardi will be aboard a future space flight on the VSS Unity out...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Sweepstakes Launched to Win Seats on Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Suborbital Flights

LOS ANGELES (Omaze PR) — Omaze, the charity fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes, and Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic Founder, announced they will give away two seats on a Virgin Galactic commercial flight. The Omaze sweepstakes will support Space for Humanity, a nonprofit seeking to democratize space and send citizen astronauts of diverse racial, economic, and disciplinary backgrounds to space.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Bezos Follows Branson: Blue Origin Set To Launch Into Space

Last week, Virgin Galactic successfully launched its Unity 22 mission, sending Sir Richard Branson, along with five others, space-bound to kick off the age of space tourism. Following this revolutionary event, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos will head to space on July 20th with his Blue Origin company. Joining the club.
PoliticsKVIA

State of New Mexico paid $1.5M to show logo during Virgin Galactic flight

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — New Mexico spent $1.5 million to advertise the state during the Virgin Galactic space launch last Sunday. The spending paid to have the state's logo on screen during the flight's broadcast. The flight saw Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson briefly rocket into space aboard the company’s...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson space caper may have airline economics

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Is Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic “space tourism” or just a glorified plane ride? Blue Origin, owned by rival billionaire Jeff Bezos, argues it’s the latter because the bearded tycoon last weekend did not cross the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of proper space. There’s another similarity. Without a big jump in ticket prices, the $8 billion company’s financial trajectory may resemble the loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Branson’s SpaceShipTwo Ride Puts Virgin Galactic At Turning Point

Richard Branson is typically not someone at a loss for words, but upon returning from his brief foray into suborbital space—aboard a vehicle largely self-financed—the billionaire entrepreneur was uncharacteristically tongue-tied. “Nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space,” Branson... Branson’s SpaceShipTwo Ride Puts Virgin Galactic At Turning...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

Buy a ticket to Virgin Galactic to go to space

This tuesday, Elon Musk took a sudden turn to kneeling metaphorically before his opponent Richard Branson Well, he bought a ticket from your company Virgo Galaxy for the purpose of space travel. And you have to remember that Musk competes with Branson and Jeff Bezos space travel and tourism establishment...

