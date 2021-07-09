Valerie Bertinelli posts raw response to body shamer

Cori Broadus called out someone who attempted to ‘body shame’ her in her DMs. The woman suggested that Cori has the money to get work done and that she needs to get to it. She responded by posting the DM and said, “Like I don’t know what I’m suppose [sic] to do. Oh, she 2 big oh she 2 skinny oh she this oh she that.’” Cori is known for spreading the message to ‘love your body’. She has dealt with ‘haters’ in the past, and her new outlook was inspired by some mental health issues she experienced recently. She said in a recent Live, “I think it starts from my childhood. I grew up with two light-skinned brothers. I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at six. I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I’ve always been sad, I’ve always been depressed because I feel like I’ve been through a lot.” She continued, “I remember I got on social media when I was 13, and my mom and dad they didn’t want me to because I wasn’t strong in there. I got on there and I got super bullied. People used to always talk about me: ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re dark, you’re this, you’re that.’ And I used to cry. And I mean cry. At 13 I was ready to die. Just so sad crying to my mom like, ‘mom I’m so ugly. Why? Why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don’t I look like my brothers?’ I hated everything about me.” Now, Cori is in a much better place and loving the skin that she is in. What makes you beautiful? How do you keep yourself confident with so much negativity in the world?