Valerie Bertinelli posts raw response to body shamer

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Valerie Bertinelli recorded an emotional video message on Instagram after a social media user commented on her weight.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County.

