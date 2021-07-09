Paula Abdul and Many Influencers Support Recording Artist and TikTok Star Montana Tucker's Empowering Anthem "Be Myself"

Last month, Universal Music recording artist and TikTok mega star Montana Tucker joined forces with Todrick Hall to release empowering anthem and PRIDE theme song "Be Myself". The track, which focuses on themes of self-acceptance and standing proud no matter what obstacles one may face, has garnered hundreds of thousands of streams and views already. The song has already gone viral on TikTok and was #1 on several TikTok editorial playlists. MTV has now added the video into high rotation. It was such a hit that the Queen of Dance herself, Paula Abdul, teamed up with Tucker, who she said feels is "like a daughter" to her, to create an "old school meets new school" TikTok for fans to swoon over and spread the message.