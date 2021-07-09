Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Paula Abdul and Many Influencers Support Recording Artist and TikTok Star Montana Tucker's Empowering Anthem "Be Myself"

By Montana Tucker
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago

Last month, Universal Music recording artist and TikTok mega star Montana Tucker joined forces with Todrick Hall to release empowering anthem and PRIDE theme song "Be Myself". The track, which focuses on themes of self-acceptance and standing proud no matter what obstacles one may face, has garnered hundreds of thousands of streams and views already. The song has already gone viral on TikTok and was #1 on several TikTok editorial playlists. MTV has now added the video into high rotation. It was such a hit that the Queen of Dance herself, Paula Abdul, teamed up with Tucker, who she said feels is "like a daughter" to her, to create an "old school meets new school" TikTok for fans to swoon over and spread the message.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
711
Followers
20K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Tucker
Person
Ciara
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Ashanti
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Todrick Hall
Person
Pitbull
Person
Paula Abdul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Recording#Tiktok Star#Tiktok Mega#Mtv#Montana Collaborate#Down Syndrome#Zumba#Ig#Montana#Universal Music Group#Miami Jewish#Instagram Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosJezebel

Here's Some TikTok Beef Involving Nickelodeon Star Lindsey Shaw

Beautiful morning. Gorgeous day. Here’s some TikTok beef, centered around an actor I recognized only by face, to kick off Hump Day!!. Lindsey Shaw, who many outlets are identifying as the star* of something on Nickelodeon called Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, is in the midst of a self-cancellation after posting a TikTok mocking one of the viral dances created by Black creators. Though she has scrubbed the video from her own personal page, PopCrave has done us the favor of preserving it and the subsequent tearful apology in one easy-to-watch video, below:
Behind Viral VideosByrdie

TikTok Revived the Fashion Influencer

After building a major presence during the peak era of blogging, influencers began taking over front rows at fashion week in 2009. While this sent a shockwave through traditional sectors of the industry, no one could ignore the new guard—their honest, relatable, and unfiltered viewpoint (at the time) ensured that their voices were worth a listen.
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Wendy Williams Roasted for Making Light of Teen TikTok Star’s Death

Wendy Williams is in the crosshairs of folks on social media again, this time over comments she made about TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller, who died Monday of a fatal gunshot wound. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Williams, 56, spoke about...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

AJ McLean slams Britney Spears' conservatorship

AJ McLean has slammed Britney Spears' "completely brutal" conservatorship. The Backstreet Boys singer admitted he had always "empathised" with the 'Lucky' singer - who hasn't been in control of her own affairs since 2008 - but his feelings towards the situation have strengthened since the 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court last month to urge for the conservatorship to be dropped, branding it "abusive".
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Dragged For Insensitive Report On TikTok Star Swavy's Murder

The 4th of July weekend ended in tragedy for the family of Matima Miller, better known as "Swavy" and "Babyface" online. The popular TikTok star boasts millions of followers on the video-centered app, and he was mourned by the tens of thousands of fans who couldn't believe he was gone. According to reports, it was on Monday (July 5) when police responded to a scene in Delaware where Miller had been gunned down. There haven't been many updates or details regarding the shooting shared by investigators, but Wendy Williams used the story on her "Hot Topics" and it didn't bode over well with the public.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy