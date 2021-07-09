Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

'Vile': John King reacts to Republican Senate candidate's ad

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A campaign ad from new Republican Alabama Senate entry Jessica Taylor features a rocket "launching" liberal principles to space and Taylor mispronouncing Vice President Kamala Harris' name.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
708
Followers
20K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Taylor
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senate#Alabama Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Senate
Related
Arizona StateWashington Examiner

Arizona Democrats abandon their own platform to attack Republican candidate

The state of politics these days is such that most things Democrats say are just knee-jerk reactions to something Republicans said first, and vice versa. Take, for example, a recent interaction between Arizona state Democrats and a new Republican Senate candidate. Blake Masters, a senior executive for billionaire Peter Thiel’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Bernice King breaks with Democrats on Senate filibuster: 'I understand not getting rid of it'

Dr. Bernice King broke with a majority of Democrats Wednesday on the debate surrounding whether or not to scrap the long-standing Senate filibuster rule. The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told MSNBC's Joy Reid, a sharp critic of the filibuster, that it was possible for the rule to "be used appropriately," and that she understood "not getting rid of it."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Chaffetz claims 'direct evidence' Joe Biden was privy to Hunter's business deals, as House GOP seeks documents

Government Accountability Institute fellow Jason Chaffetz, a former Utah Republican congressman, claimed Wednesday on "Hannity" that there is direct evidence being laid out by one of his GAI colleagues that shows President Joe Biden was privy to his 51-year-old son R. Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings. Chaffetz alluded to news...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Speaking to an America That Doesn’t Exist

Joe Biden is not known as a fiery orator, but the president was riled up yesterday. Biden spoke in Philadelphia about voting rights, calling a current round of state laws and bills, plus rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump and others, “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” The president defended the 2020 election, celebrating the record voter turnout, praising election officials who made sure voting was smooth, and rebutting attacks lodged by Trump and his aides, who have baselessly claimed that the election was stolen or marred by fraud. “No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards,” Biden said. “The big lie is just that: a big lie.”
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios

What Iowa's evangelical voters want for 2024

It feels like 2024 already as a batch of Republican presidential hopefuls head to Iowa to test their popularity with the state's evangelical Christian base. Driving the news: Former Vice President Mike Pence is headlining evangelical group The FAMiLY LEADER's 10th annual leadership summit in Des Moines Friday. Household names...

Comments / 0

Community Policy