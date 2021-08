Firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to a holdover fire Tuesday morning, about six miles east of Glide. Kyle Reed of DPFA said crews arrived on the scene near Hill Creek Road at around 10:30 a.m. and located the fire which contained a dead tree. Reed said a quick evaluation of the incident revealed minimal threat of escapement due to lack of consumable fuels in the area. Crews also determined that the structural integrity of the snag was severely compromised by the fire and reported that the tree was likely to burn through and fall on its own within the course of the day.