Moonbug and Amazon Expand Blippi's Universe with New Original Series, Premiering Exclusively to Amazon Kids+ Subscribers
"Blippi's Treehouse" massive content and production project matches growing fan base as Blippi's YouTube channel hits 1 billion views per month. LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and Amazon Kids+ are collaborating again on more fun and entertaining content for kids starring the global sensation, Blippi. The two companies are creating a new, long-form episodic series called "Blippi's Treehouse," which will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Kids+ streaming service at a future date.www.thepress.net
Comments / 0