Moonbug and Amazon Expand Blippi's Universe with New Original Series, Premiering Exclusively to Amazon Kids+ Subscribers

By Moonbug
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
"Blippi's Treehouse" massive content and production project matches growing fan base as Blippi's YouTube channel hits 1 billion views per month. LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and Amazon Kids+ are collaborating again on more fun and entertaining content for kids starring the global sensation, Blippi. The two companies are creating a new, long-form episodic series called "Blippi's Treehouse," which will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Kids+ streaming service at a future date.

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

