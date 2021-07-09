Moonbug and Amazon Expand Blippi's Universe with New Original Series, Premiering Exclusively to Amazon Kids+ Subscribers

In the age of streaming, TV shows from before 1990 often get forgotten about. But for people who’d like to watch something before the Time Before Friends, here’s some good news: Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV are expanding their classic-television catalogues. The two streamers — the latter owned by Amazon yet free to stream — are introducing a variety of Norman Lear–produced shows as part of a new deal with Sony Pictures Television, which Amazon claimed in a report in Variety as “the largest volume of Norman Lear complete series content ever available to stream.”