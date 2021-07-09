Mixpanel Ranked as Leader in 15+ Categories for G2's Summer 2021 Rankings
SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The G2 Awards rank the best software companies based on authentic reviews from users. The Leader award recognizes the top choices in dozens of categories with detailed feedback from product managers, marketers, and engineers. Mixpanel was also recognized for being a High Performer and received a high rating from users across a number of analytics categories for delivering the best results, being the easiest to do business with, and leading in specific regions.www.thepress.net
