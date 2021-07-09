Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Mixpanel Ranked as Leader in 15+ Categories for G2's Summer 2021 Rankings

By Mixpanel
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The G2 Awards rank the best software companies based on authentic reviews from users. The Leader award recognizes the top choices in dozens of categories with detailed feedback from product managers, marketers, and engineers. Mixpanel was also recognized for being a High Performer and received a high rating from users across a number of analytics categories for delivering the best results, being the easiest to do business with, and leading in specific regions.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
713
Followers
20K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Data Driven#Ux#Nps#Product And Design#Glideinvest#Chili Piper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

CBTS Expands Microsoft Services Portfolio To Drive Digital Modernization To The Cloud

Enterprise class, proven expertise and a holistic approach for targeted deployment of Microsoft solutions to optimize infrastructure and applications and improve agility. CBTS, a leader in managed cloud architecture for enterprise organizations, announces the expansion of strategic Managed Microsoft solutions designed for implementing next-generation infrastructure and applications to support today’s dispersed and highly mobile workforce. With a custom combination of CBTS Managed Microsoft Services — including application modernization, Cloud assessments, Office 365 migration, advanced communications, and data protection — businesses partnering with CBTS can increase agility and move faster to market.
Businessaithority.com

CoEnterprise Earns Premier Partner Status In Tableau’s Reseller And Services Tracks For Tableau Partner Network

Leading supply chain and business analytics provider recognized for data analytics offerings and long-standing partnership with Tableau. CoEnterprise a data-driven enterprise software and services company that solves data challenges in real-time– announced it achieved Tableau Premier Partner status, as part of the Tableau Partner Network. As the world’s leading analytics...
Businessaithority.com

Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree’s expertise and success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud Platform technology. Specializations in the Google Cloud...
Technologyaithority.com

The Success of the Digital Revolution Depends on Optimization

It is no secret that the shift towards digitization will continue to accelerate through and beyond the waning days of COVID-19. And after a year where remote functionality turned from a convenience to a conditional necessity, customers have, more widely than ever before, come to expect better, personalized products, round-the-clock services, and frictionless online and offline experiences throughout.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

SafeTraces Launches HVAC Safety Verification Service With EHS, IAQ and Engineering Leaders

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeTraces, Inc., a market leader in DNA-based safety technology solutions, today launched its HVAC Safety Verification Service for commercial real estate, education, healthcare, and other built environments. This service will be available immediately for building owners and operators via flagship partners UL, Tetra Tech, RHP Risk Management, Citadel EHS, Universal Engineering Sciences, and a national network of certified professionals. Reflecting the need to test and verify HVAC safety on a recurring basis in order to effectively combat respiratory infection from SARS-CoV-2 and other airborne diseases, this service will build on SafeTraces' groundbreaking veriDART™ solution, currently being employed by major corporate, commercial real estate, and government clients across the United States.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Alcor is now a Great Place to Work® - Certified Company

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading global partner in digital transformation space and provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in US and Canada region. This certification is a testament to Alcor's continuous efforts and commitment to create a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture for employees, customers, and partners.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Press

FastAF Launches A New Category of Frozen Eats

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastAF, the leading quick commerce company for premium daily essentials, today announced it has launched a new category in the curated essential app, focused on frozen consumer goods. The Frozen Eats category features a wide variety of premium brands including Coolhaus, Chloe's Pops, Marco and Dalci, offered in all of FastAF's locations including San Francisco (HQ), New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.
Technologydatabricks.com

Driving Transformation at Northwestern Mutual (Insights Platform) by Moving Towards a Scalable, Open Lakehouse Architecture

This is a guest authored post by Madhu Kotian, Vice President of Engineering (Investment Products Data, CRM, Apps and Reporting) at Northwestern Mutual. Digital Transformation has been front and center in most contemporary big data corporate initiatives, especially in companies with a heavy legacy footprint. One of the underpinning components in digital transformation is data and its related data store. For 160+ years, Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security. With over $31 Billion in revenue, 4.6M+ clients and 9,300+ financial professionals, there are not too many companies that have this volume of data across a variety of sources.
Technologyroboticsbusinessreview.com

Webinar – Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS): Technology Trends & Business Models

One general trend among technology providers – including robotics companies – is the migration away from selling products to selling services. For some types of robotic firms, a business model that relies largely on hardware sales is simply untenable. As such, service-oriented business models are becoming more common in the robotics sector where the high upfront capital expenditures for systems and risk aversion to new technologies on part of potential customers can impede growth. In this webinar, the business, legal, technical and operational aspects of the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model will be analyzed and discussed. Examples of companies embracing and successfully employing a RaaS approach will be provided.
Technologymartechseries.com

Kadro Solutions Introduces Accelerated Website Development Services For Adobe Commerce

Kadro Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Accelerated Website Development Services for developing Adobe Commerce eCommerce sites. These new services focus on the merchant achieving a rapid time-to-market for the development and implementation of powerful, feature-rich, B2B and B2C Commerce solutions using the industry-leading Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source platforms.
Softwaretechbeacon.com

Why your software teams need an internal developer platform

Companies that are built upon or are building software typically want to move fast and not break things. But how can growing teams allow developers to keep building new features and fixing bugs without operations teams slowing them down with complex and arduous processes?. How can operations teams allow developers...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Alcor Solutions | Enabling Cloud | Enabling People | Enabling Automation (PRNewsfoto/Alcor Solutions Inc.)

Alcor is now a Great Place to Work® - Certified Company. SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading global partner in digital transformation space and provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in US and Canada region. This certification is a testament to Alcor's continuous efforts and commitment to create a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture for employees, customers, and partners.
ComputersInfoworld

In search of the devops ideal

Devops takes the overhead view encompassing the activity of both development and operations, and choreographs them to interact in the most effective ways. That is the conceptual ideal, but from a technical standpoint, can we describe the ideal devops setup?. The answer is no, because the demands of a two-person...
Retailnojitter.com

Five9 Brushes Up on AI in CCaaS Platform

Cloud contact center provider Five9 this week announced that it has revamped its intelligent virtual agent (IVA) development platform, added pre-built IVA applications for the health vertical, and tapped partners for integration of voice biometrics, real-time speech analytics, and agent coaching. These updates reflect the desire Five9 sees among its...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Data Mesh Approach to Data Warehousing

The pros and cons of data mesh as well as steps that organizations should take to improve their strategies. Data mesh is a provocative new paradigm that offers a data strategy that is similar to software engineering best practices like microservice architecture. But, is this right for data?. The original...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Peregrine Connect Announces Groundbreaking Neuron ESB 3.7.5 Release

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Connect's leading application, API, and workflow integration platform today announces the Peregrine Connect Neuron ESB 3.7.5 release. As an integral part of the Peregrine Connect Integration Platform, Neuron ESB provides critical runtime facilities and features that collaboratively simplify the design, deployment, and management of an organization's enterprise integration needs.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

WideOrbit Releases WO Network 2021 with New Revenue Generating Features

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced the latest release of WO Network, the company's flagship network ad sales and commercial operations platform. Already the cornerstone of business operations for leading national, cable, and broadcast TV networks, the 2021 release includes new features and enhancements to help networks generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy