Mixpanel Ranked as Leader in 15+ Categories for G2's Summer 2021 Rankings

This is a guest authored post by Madhu Kotian, Vice President of Engineering (Investment Products Data, CRM, Apps and Reporting) at Northwestern Mutual. Digital Transformation has been front and center in most contemporary big data corporate initiatives, especially in companies with a heavy legacy footprint. One of the underpinning components in digital transformation is data and its related data store. For 160+ years, Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security. With over $31 Billion in revenue, 4.6M+ clients and 9,300+ financial professionals, there are not too many companies that have this volume of data across a variety of sources.