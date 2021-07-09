Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA)
LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 24, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA): (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").www.thepress.net
