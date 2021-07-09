The Tokyo Olympics: A Summer Games like no other

Tokyo is set to be Oksana Chusovitina's eighth Olympic Games. Yes, you read that correctly, and, yes, that's a record. Chusovitina, 46, will be the oldest Olympic gymnast ever. She was 17 at her first Games in 1992, and across her career, she's represented the former Soviet Union ("Unified Team"), Germany, and her native country of Uzbekistan, the last of which she will represent this summer.