MIELY Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Mitsubishi Electric - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm
SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ("Mitsubishi Electric" or the "Company") (OTC: MIELY) for violations of federal securities laws. On June 30, 2021, The Asahi Shimbun, published an article entitled "Mitsubishi Electric faked train...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0