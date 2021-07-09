547749_6_.png

India Should Remove the Roadblock to a Strong Defense Partnership With the U.S. The United States and India are vibrant democracies with diverse populations and a commitment to the free market. Faced with a rising China and an increasingly aggressive Iran, we also share common adversaries. Strengthening ties between the United States and India would greatly benefit the two countries economically and geopolitically. This alliance is also crucial for ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. Yet, there is a threat to this future partnership: India's relationship with Russia. This hurdle must be overcome if there is hope for a strong partnership between the United States and India.