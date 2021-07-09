547749_6_.png

Cancel
India Should Remove the Roadblock to a Strong Defense Partnership With the U.S. The United States and India are vibrant democracies with diverse populations and a commitment to the free market. Faced with a rising China and an increasingly aggressive Iran, we also share common adversaries. Strengthening ties between the United States and India would greatly benefit the two countries economically and geopolitically. This alliance is also crucial for ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. Yet, there is a threat to this future partnership: India's relationship with Russia. This hurdle must be overcome if there is hope for a strong partnership between the United States and India.

Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China cheers Russia's move away from US dollar in favor of yuan

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to cut the US currency from its National Wealth Fund and give the yuan a bigger role, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. Last week, Russia fully eliminated the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund, reducing its share from 35% to zero. Meanwhile, it raised the amount of Chinese yuan in the fund to 30.4%, which put it in second place after the euro with 39.7%.
POTUSNewsweek

Germany Accuses China of Distributing COVID Vaccines With 'Very Clear Political Demands'

Germany accused China of distributing COVID-19 vaccines with "very clear political demands" on Tuesday. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' criticism of China came as the International Red Cross warned this week of a "widening global vaccine divide" and said wealthy nations need to increase the rate of fulfilling global vaccine distribution pledges made, the Associated Press reported. Maas also accused Russia's vaccine distribution as being used for political motives.
MilitaryBusiness Insider

China is sending 'grandpa fighter jets' to test Taiwan's defenses

Last month, a Chinese "island encirclement exercise" featured four J-7 fighter jets. The J-7 dates back to the 1960s and can be turned into an unmanned aerial vehicle. Retired warplanes turned into drones can be used to confuse air-defense systems, and China has embraced them as a low-cost, no-casualty option.
MilitaryNewsweek

Satellite Images Show China Has Deployed Military Planes to South China Sea

Satellite images obtained by The Washington Times show several Chinese military aircraft deployed from islands in the widely disputed South China Sea, indicating that China has taken residence and established military operations there. The images were obtained from former Navy intelligence officer J. Michael Dahm of Johns Hopkins University Applied...
EconomyCNN

This is why American companies still want to be in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — It's difficult for American companies to operate in China. But the latest data on the country's economy underscores why, for many firms, it's still worth it.
HealthPosted by
AFP

Australia denies meddling in PNG rollout of Chinese jab

Australia rejected Friday China's accusations of meddling in the rollout of Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines in Papua New Guinea, saying it accepted countries' decisions over their choice of jab. "We accept countries' sovereign decisions about their vaccines."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.

