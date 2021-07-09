‘Miracle Workers’ Star Daniel Radcliffe Introduces His ‘Oregon Trail’ Character

Hogwarts was the land of revolutionary visual effects, but Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire's Triwizard Tournament featured some very real acrobatics from Daniel Radcliffe. "They let me do the craziest stunt I was ever able to do," Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular wizard for the entirety of Harry Potter's magical 10-year run, told Entertainment Tonight. "It was like a 40-foot fall down on a roof. I was on a wire, but I was properly in free fall. It was only there to catch me at the end. And I was absolutely terrified. I worked a lot with the stunt department by then, and they were like, 'You can do this. Do you want to try it?' And I said yes. But then I got up there and was absolutely terrified."