547716_6_.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Holding Co. — in partnership with Pivotal Ventures — released The Investor's Guide to the Care Economy: Four Dynamic Areas of Growth, a first-of-its-kind report that puts the size of the care economy at $648 billion, making it $138 billion larger than the US pharmaceutical industry1 and larger than the US hotel, car manufacturing, and social networking industries combined. Even more, the report finds significant growth opportunities in the four key areas it explored: household management, child care, aging-in-place and employer benefits.