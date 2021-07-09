Prices are going up on almost everything. Here's why

If you don't want to overpay, it's probably smart to hold off on buying another car. It's no secret that there's an automotive parts shortage and car prices are going crazy. Whether you want an old Civic or a new Telluride, you're going to be paying a lot more than you want for it. A lot of people are wondering how long this is going to last, and while the answer is really anybody's guess, the Federal Reserve bank of Cleveland has just put out a paper with its own predictions.