Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

Prices are going up on almost everything. Here's why

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN Business breaks down the price hikes customers are seeing at the grocery store, the gas tank, the car lot, and more.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
710
Followers
20K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Tank#Cnn Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Here's why car prices are so high, and why that matters

New York (CNN Business) — Maybe America's key inflation metric, the Consumer Price Index, should be redubbed the Car Price Index. CPI climbed to a 13-year high in May, with prices up 5% compared to a year earlier. But about one third of that increase was due solely to the price of used cars.
BusinessPosted by
The US Sun

What is Hex and why is the price going up?

THE Hex cryptocurrency has increased in value in recent months after attracting the interest of new buyers. We explain what you need to know about the cryptocurrency. As with any investment, whether it's stocks or cryptocurrencies, keep in mind that making money is never guaranteed. You may actually lose all...
Food & DrinksCleveland News - Fox 8

Coffee prices are skyrocketing; here’s why

(WJW) – The price of coffee is skyrocketing. A drought in Brazil has caused the cost of arabica coffee beans to hit its highest level since 2016. The country’s coffee harvest is expected to drop dramatically this year because of the drought, according to the Wall Street Journal. There is...
BusinessPosted by
Fox News

Used car prices look like they're about to drop, but how soon?

Used car prices may soon take a turn for the better after months of steep increases due to low inventories of pre-owned and new vehicles. Average wholesale prices for used cars dropped by 1.3% in June, according to auto auction giant Manheim, marking the first decline since December. Retail prices...
IndustryCleveland News - Fox 8

Lumber prices plunge; why you’re not seeing the savings

(WJW) – Lumber prices have plunged from historic highs. But those prices aren’t being seen by consumers just yet. In May, the price per thousand board feet ran $1,686. The current price is $667 per thousand board feet. By August, analysts predict that price will be around $350. “While the...
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Rising Home Prices Could Actually Help the Economy

The median home price in the United States is about 15% higher than it was a year ago. While this is bad news for would-be homeowners, it also means that existing homeowners have a massive amount of equity in their homes. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 29, Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard and senior real estate analyst Matt Frankel, CFP, discuss what this could mean for consumer spending and the U.S. economy.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How Hot the U.S. Real Estate Market Is Right Now

How much more is your home worth now than a year ago? Why has the real estate market heated up in 2021? In this Motley Fool Live clip, Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard and senior real estate analyst Matt Frankel, CFP, discuss the numbers and other things to consider about the current real estate market.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Bitcoin supply shock is coming, says multi-billion investment manager

A Bitcoin supply shock may be around the corner, according to Troy Gayeski, a co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital. Gayeski told Bloomberg on Monday that on-chain signals suggest that Bitcoin “hodlers” have resumed accumulation with the intention of holding the flagship currency for a long period. He opined that these proponents of Bitcoin are gobbling the asset from speculators who got into the market at peak prices. According to him:
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Used Car Prices Are About to Go Down, But When?

Once-in-a-lifetime circumstances have created a used car market with unprecedented prices. Supplies are low, and demand is at a record high. The news isn’t all bad, though. Recent trends in automotive pricing suggest used car shoppers may soon get relief from soaring prices. A historic used car market. The used...
EconomyPosted by
thedrive

Crazy High Car Prices Could Last Another 6-9 Months: Fed

If you don't want to overpay, it's probably smart to hold off on buying another car. It's no secret that there's an automotive parts shortage and car prices are going crazy. Whether you want an old Civic or a new Telluride, you're going to be paying a lot more than you want for it. A lot of people are wondering how long this is going to last, and while the answer is really anybody's guess, the Federal Reserve bank of Cleveland has just put out a paper with its own predictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy