LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching just a year ago, N!CK'S Ice Cream, the Swedish-style better-for-you ice cream, is excited to announce they have taken over as the #1 direct-to-consumer ice cream brand nationally for the month of June. The brand, which launched in the midst of the pandemic, worked closely with the leading third-party logistics company in the U.S. for ice cream to rework their DTC strategy, leading to this exciting milestone previously held by legacy brands. Since launch, N!CK'S has seen double digit growth nearly every month over month.