District Launches Fully Online Learning Option For 21-22

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District is proud to announce its fully online learning option for the 2021-2022 school year, Tiger Virtual Academy (TVA). TVA will be available for CH-UH students in grades K-12. Similar to the Ohio Online program offered during the 2020-2021 school year, students in TVA will work asynchronously and at their own pace, with the support of a District teacher. Students in grades K-5 will use Lincoln Learning and students in grades 6-12 will use Edgenuity. TVA students will be able to participate in District athletics, extra-curricular activities, and after-school functions in-person.