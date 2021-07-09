Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Readout: Minister Wilkinson and California Governor Gavin Newsom discuss collaboration on clean transportation efforts

By Environment, Climate Change Canada
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Last week, Minister Wilkinson spoke with the Governor of the State of California, Gavin Newsom, about shared opportunities to collaborate on clean transportation, climate resilience, nature conservation, and policies that create good jobs and new careers in the low-carbon economy to complement ongoing work at the federal level.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
708
Followers
20K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Carbon Economy#Infrastructure#Cnw#Zev#State#Canadian#Californian#Mou#Indigenous#First Nations#British#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
California Statedenvergazette.com

Caitlyn Jenner planning 2022 California governor run if unsuccessful in Newsom recall

Caitlyn Jenner anticipates running in 2022 should California Gov. Gavin Newsom prevail in his Sept. 14 recall election, saying it's time to "take him out" of office. "That is the plan," said the 71-year-old former Olympic decathlete at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. "Once this is over with, we're going to kind of evaluate everything and what we've done over this recall election."
PoliticsDeadline

Motion Picture Association PAC Donates To Gavin Newsom Anti-Recall Effort

The studios are continuing to line up against the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom, with the latest contributions coming from the Motion Picture Association’s political action committee along with that of MPA’s chairman, Charles Rivkin. The MPA California PAC donated $10,000 to Stop the Republican Recall of Governor...
HomelessKTVN.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'Time to Clean Up The State'

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new billion dollar effort to clean up California Wednesday, saying he wants to revitalize the state's streets. "It's too damn dirty," Newsom said. "Time to clean up the state. Time to be a little bit more accountable. Time to use our tax dollars a little bit more appropriately."
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Order to Free Up Additional Energy Capacity Amid Oregon Wildfire Impacting Transmission Lines and Extreme Heat in the West

July 11, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – In response to the growing wildfire in Southern-Central Oregon that is impacting transmission lines used to import energy to California and continued extreme temperatures in the West, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to free up additional energy capacity. Building on...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom, Legislative Leaders Announce Historic Broadband Budget Bill – Includes $1 Billion for Rural Communities

July 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) today announced an agreement on a broadband trailer bill, AB/SB 156, to expand the state’s broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity for families and businesses.
California StatePosted by
FOX26

Gov. Newsom in Fresno Co. for Clean California day of action

California Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Fresno Wednesday as part of Clean California day of action. After kicking off the campaign Wednesday morning in Richmond, the governor will travel to a cleanup site in Fresno County, one of several events throughout the state highlighting the new initiative to revitalize California’s streets and public spaces through litter abatement and local beautification projects.
PoliticsInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Should – and could – Gavin Newsom be recalled?

Does Gavin Newsom deserve to be recalled three years into his first term as governor of California?. Now that the recall election has an official date, Sept. 14, the low-powered — or at least poorly financed — campaign to oust Newsom will face the governor’s lavishly funded defense. That includes billions of taxpayer dollars he’s doling out and highlighting in campaign ads to ingratiate himself with the voting public.
California Stateca.gov

California Roars Back: Governor Newsom Highlights Nation’s Largest Rent Relief Program, Announces Over $1 Billion in Rental Assistance Requested to Date

Rent relief program continues to build momentum with over $1 billion in rental assistance requested through the state administered program and increasing rates of application and disbursement. $5.2 billion rent relief program covers 100 percent of past-due and prospective rent payments for qualified low-income Californians. Additional $2 billion provided to...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Recall of Governor Newsom Is On

Joe Holland and his county elections staff have a scant 60 days to organize the next exercise of the right to vote, which will be the attempt to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, September 14. What used to be an 88-day window to prepare ballots and find polling places has shrunk to two months, creating a sprint, rather than a run, for elections officials in California’s 58 counties, and also for Newsom’s opponents.
California StateNewsweek

California Lawmaker Kevin Kiley Enters Race to Recall Gavin Newsom

State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley announced on Tuesday he is joining the pool of candidates who plan to challenge California Governor Gavin Newsom in an upcoming recall election. "It's official," Kiley tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I'm running to replace Gavin Newsom as the Governor of California." It’s official. I’m running to replace...
California StateBayInsider

Gov. Newsom touts 'Clean California' that aims to provide 11,000 jobs

RICHMOND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Gavin Newsom kicked off a Clean California day of action on Wednesday featuring cleanup and hiring events throughout the state highlighting the new initiative to revitalize streets and public spaces through litter abatement and local beautification projects. "The state is too damn dirty," Newsom said,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy