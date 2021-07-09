Readout: Minister Wilkinson and California Governor Gavin Newsom discuss collaboration on clean transportation efforts

Caitlyn Jenner anticipates running in 2022 should California Gov. Gavin Newsom prevail in his Sept. 14 recall election, saying it's time to "take him out" of office. "That is the plan," said the 71-year-old former Olympic decathlete at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. "Once this is over with, we're going to kind of evaluate everything and what we've done over this recall election."