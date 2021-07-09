Readout: Minister Wilkinson and California Governor Gavin Newsom discuss collaboration on clean transportation efforts
OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Last week, Minister Wilkinson spoke with the Governor of the State of California, Gavin Newsom, about shared opportunities to collaborate on clean transportation, climate resilience, nature conservation, and policies that create good jobs and new careers in the low-carbon economy to complement ongoing work at the federal level.www.thepress.net
