Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

4 Chords Records Rich Fayden Joins NoFace Records As Head Of A&R; Part Of A Groundbreaking Collaboration To Launch Next Generation Of Breakout Artists

By 4 Chords Records
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Chords Records CEO Rich Fayden joins forces with Max Vangeli's NoFace Records, as the label's new A&R for a groundbreaking partnership and collaboration to launch emerging artists. Together, they are releasing an epic EDM remix package for the newest single from global pop sensation, Daneliya Tuleshova, "Like You Used To". The remixes include three tracks edited by Max Vangeli (Swedish House Mafia, Ellie Goulding, Gorillaz & more) and RudeLies (Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers) , Los Padres (Daya, JLo, Maluma, Cheat Codes) and Pitbull's Globalization/Sirius XM's Vinny Vibe and will release on July 9 across all streaming platforms. The remix package stems off the debut release of Tuleshova's "Like You Used To" that has already amassed over 500k streams on Spotify with the lyric video garnering over 545k views.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
713
Followers
20K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A R#Epic Records#Sirius Xm#Chords Records#A R#Noface Records#Swedish#Los Padres#Noface Academy#Sundari Public Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
EDM
News Break
Music
Related
EconomySFGate

Columbia Records Names Rani Hancock Head of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly four years to the day after she was named president of Warner Music’s Sire Records, Rani Hancock is headed back to Sony Music as Columbia Records’ executive vice president and head of A&R. A Columbia rep tells Variety that Hancock will join the company on August 1, based in New York and reporting to chairman-CEO Ron Perry. The Columbia staff was notified about the move late Tuesday morning (July 6).
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Flymachine Raises $21 Million to Create the Digital Future of Live Events

SAN FRANCISCO, JULY 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flymachine, the new virtual venue for live entertainment which delivers a first-of-its-kind immersive social experience, today announced $21 million in new funding. The financing was led by Greycroft Partners and SignalFire, with additional participation from Primary Venture Partners, Contour Venture Partners, Red Sea Ventures, and Silicon Valley Bank. Angel investors joining the round include music-industry luminaries Coran Capshaw, Bill Silva, Marty Diamond, and Larry Webman, Bay Area concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment, Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons, WIRED magazine co-founding editor John Battelle, and LionTree Partners. With this new investment, Flymachine will continue to grow its diverse team, expand its network of iconic venue partners, and develop new features for its industry-leading digital events platform.
MusicBillboard

Dua Lipa Shares a 'Peek' Into Her Week, Including Reunion With Blackpink's Jennie

Dua Lipa offered a "peek into the week" of her life with a carousel of pictures, and the Blinks peeped one of their favorites: Jennie of BLACKPINK. The Future Nostalgia pop star seemed to have a splendid Fourth of July weekend, chilling with her pup Dexter and boyfriend Anwar Hadid and taking selfies in front of any reflective surface, from a mirror to a car window. But her two pastimes combined when she snapped a selfie with Jennie.
MusicNME

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted shooting music video together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted shooting a new music video in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer. Appearing together...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role. Asked about the possibility of moving into...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Ariana Grande Shares Official ‘34+35’ Vevo Live Performance

As part of her ongoing video series with Vevo, Ariana Grande has shared the official live performance of Positions hit single “34+35,” marking the first time the track has been performed live with a band. Of the live performance, Vevo had said: “If our Official Live Performances of “pov” and...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Normani Samples Aaliyah As She & Cardi B Embrace Their ‘Wild Side’ In New Music Video

Ready to take a walk on the ‘wild side’ with Normani and Cardi B? Not only did they get naked in their new music video, but Normani sampled Aaliyah on the new track. It’s been a month since the sunny season began, but Normani and Cardi B may have dropped the song of the summer. After surprising fans by announcing “Wild Side,” Normani unleashed her song, featuring the “WAP” rapper and an Aaliyah sample, on Friday July 16, along with a glamorous — and oh so sexy — video. Watch it above.
MusicStereogum

Normani – “Wild Side” (Feat. Cardi B)

Normani has released a new single, “Wild Side,” which features Cardi B. It comes with a video directed by Tanu Muino and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, who also did the moves for her enduring “Motivation” music video. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Guardianship Success Ariana Grande celebrates with Britney Spears

Ariana Grande celebrated her partial success in the pre-munity dispute with Britney Spears. On Instagram, she turns to the colleague. Britney Spears, 39, received approval at a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday to take legal action against father Jamie Spears, 69, in the guardianship dispute with a new lawyer. This was reported by CNN, among others. In an Instagram post, the singer then shared her joy with her fans.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Dua Lipa blocked out intense 'pressure' to succeed with second album

Dua Lipa blocked out the intense "pressure" she was facing to create her hit album 'Future Nostalgia'. The 'Levitating' hitmaker has revealed she was being told she "wasn't good enough" and had a huge weight on her shoulders to make a successful second studio album. And instead of crumbling under...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa, and the Art of the Posthumous Duet

Dua Lipa singing the words “You can’t say Pop without Smoke” was not on many 2021 bingo cards. Yet there it is on “Demeanor,” one of many posthumous collaborations on the slain Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s second LP, Faith. Dua is the biggest surprise in the crowd of hip-hop heavyweights who feature on the 20-track album. As if possessed by the spirit of the Flossy’s finest himself, the girl does what she must on the song. Pop Smoke is equal parts party and menace on “Demeanor,” asserting a will not only to survive, but to thrive. “Look, 11 dollars a hour...
MusicPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Willow, Avril Lavigne, Shawn Mendes and More New Music Musts

Watch: Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy