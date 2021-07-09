4 Chords Records Rich Fayden Joins NoFace Records As Head Of A&R; Part Of A Groundbreaking Collaboration To Launch Next Generation Of Breakout Artists

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Chords Records CEO Rich Fayden joins forces with Max Vangeli's NoFace Records, as the label's new A&R for a groundbreaking partnership and collaboration to launch emerging artists. Together, they are releasing an epic EDM remix package for the newest single from global pop sensation, Daneliya Tuleshova, "Like You Used To". The remixes include three tracks edited by Max Vangeli (Swedish House Mafia, Ellie Goulding, Gorillaz & more) and RudeLies (Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers) , Los Padres (Daya, JLo, Maluma, Cheat Codes) and Pitbull's Globalization/Sirius XM's Vinny Vibe and will release on July 9 across all streaming platforms. The remix package stems off the debut release of Tuleshova's "Like You Used To" that has already amassed over 500k streams on Spotify with the lyric video garnering over 545k views.