Mixpanel G2 Summer 2021 Awards

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeTraces, Inc., a market leader in DNA-based safety technology solutions, today launched its HVAC Safety Verification Service for commercial real estate, education, healthcare, and other built environments. This service will be available immediately for building owners and operators via flagship partners UL, Tetra Tech, RHP Risk Management, Citadel EHS, Universal Engineering Sciences, and a national network of certified professionals. Reflecting the need to test and verify HVAC safety on a recurring basis in order to effectively combat respiratory infection from SARS-CoV-2 and other airborne diseases, this service will build on SafeTraces' groundbreaking veriDART™ solution, currently being employed by major corporate, commercial real estate, and government clients across the United States.