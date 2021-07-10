Laurels and Barbs

Laurel: We wish a happy and healthy retirement to the Very Rev. James F. Crookston, and a warm welcome to the Very Rev. Matthew Baum, who has succeeded Crookston as rector of St. John Gualbert Cathedral in downtown Johnstown. Crookston was ordained in 1971 and served at several area Roman Catholic parishes. Crookston has led St. John Gualbert since 2009, and helped to elevate the popular weekly “Proclaim!” TV Mass program. Among many roles, he also taught at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona and at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown, and was principal at McCort from 1984 to 1989. He will continue to celebrate Mass locally. Baum is not new to the area. He most recently served as pastor of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Moxham and as chaplain at SCI-Somerset.