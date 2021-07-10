Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Laurels and Barbs

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel: We wish a happy and healthy retirement to the Very Rev. James F. Crookston, and a warm welcome to the Very Rev. Matthew Baum, who has succeeded Crookston as rector of St. John Gualbert Cathedral in downtown Johnstown. Crookston was ordained in 1971 and served at several area Roman Catholic parishes. Crookston has led St. John Gualbert since 2009, and helped to elevate the popular weekly “Proclaim!” TV Mass program. Among many roles, he also taught at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona and at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown, and was principal at McCort from 1984 to 1989. He will continue to celebrate Mass locally. Baum is not new to the area. He most recently served as pastor of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Moxham and as chaplain at SCI-Somerset.

www.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Altoona, PA
City
Sharon, PA
Johnstown, PA
Society
City
Rector, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laurels#Laurel Hill#Tolls#Infrastructure#Tv Mass#Sci Somerset#Avalanche#Parklet#Bz Pools#Navy#Quaker Steak Lube#Travel Centers Of America#Ccc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy