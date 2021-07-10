Rangers’ come-from-behind win over Oakland highlighted by another quality start from Jordan Lyles

ARLINGTON — He began the season as pitch-limited participant in a tandem-starter arrangement. Now, Jordan Lyles rolls into the All-Star break as something of a workhorse. On Friday, coming off the highest pitch total compiled by a Rangers starter this year, Lyles bounced back with six innings in a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Oakland. Lyles pitched six innings, giving him his fifth quality start in the last six outings. Since June 8, he has a 3.31 ERA in 35.1 innings. He had thrown 124 pitches last Saturday in Seattle to help save a depleted bullpen.