If the New York Yankees play their cards right, they could add an All-Star lefty bat before the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline. Brian Cashman has been linked to Adam Frazier, the National League’s current top vote-getter at second base. However if the Yankees trade for Frazier, he most likely would end up in the outfield filling the void left by Aaron Hicks. And no one is a bigger fan of Frazier than his current manager, Derek Shelton. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: