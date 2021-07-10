Chinese regulator halts Huya-Douyu game-streaming merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that on July 10, 2021, the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China, or the SAMR, posted an announcement of its decision to prohibit the proposed merger (the "Merger") between HUYA Inc. ("Huya") and DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu") following SAMR's antitrust review (the "SAMR Decision"). DouYu fully respects and will abide by the SAMR Decision, and will comply with all regulatory requirements, conduct its businesses in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, and fulfill its social responsibilities.